Hundreds throng Lubiri for 2026 Kabaka birthday run

KAMPALA: Hundreds of Buganda loyalists and well-wishers thronged Lubiri in Mengo on Sunday morning to take part in the annual Kabaka Birthday Run, an initiative geared at promoting health within Buganda region and beyond.

The run was flagged off by the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, continuing the tradition of using the annual event as a platform to promote public health awareness.

Organised in partnership with Airtel Uganda and Nation Media Group among others partners, the 13th edition of the run builds on the success of the 2025 edition, which raised over Shs 2.4 billion to support the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Organisers projected participation of more than 130,000 runners. With each kit priced at Shs.25, 000, the run is expected to raise approximately Shs.3.3 billion towards the cause.

The official celebrations to mark the Kabaka’s 71st birthday will be held tomorrow at the Orthodox Church in Namungoona, in Kampala. Addressing participants, Buganda kingdom Premier, Charles Peter Mayiga, called on Ugandans to continue supporting initiatives aimed at improving community health.

Among the participants was Julius Mucunguzi, the spokesperson of the Electoral Commission, who said he took part in the run because he believes both leaders and citizens must prioritize their health. He urged Ugandans, particularly men, to be more aware of HIV and act responsibly.

“From the electoral commission point of view, voters and leaders must be healthy and safe to be able to serve people of Uganda for a long time, so any body and effort that champion healthy of Ugandans is the cause that the EC supports, that is why we are here today”, Mr. Muchunguzi said.

Other participants also shared their reasons for taking part, highlighting the importance of collective effort in promoting health and wellbeing.

“I thank the Kabaka for this initiative to fight HIV, because this is a big thing if Uganda, it is nice and we appreciate it, and we would like to wish him a happy 71 birthday”, a participant said.

Earlier, the Kingdom spokesperson, Israel Kazibwe Kitooke, described the Kabaka Birthday Run as a major cultural and health awareness initiative that attracts thousands of participants from across Uganda, including cultural leaders, government officials, and members of the public.

In Arua city, the Buganda community was on Sunday morning joined by leaders from Lugbara cultural institution led by the Agofe Angelo Pati for the annual Kabaka birthday run.

The Lugbara chief appealed to the youth to stay healthy to live a longer life.

Paul Lule, the chairman of Buganda community in Arua expressed gratitude for the leadership of the Lugbara chiefdom for joining them in Kabaka’s initiative to fight HIV Aids in the country.

Hundreds joined the community for the run.

The 2026 run has been held under the theme: “Men for Good Health to save the Girl child and End HIV/AIDS by 2030’’, emphasizing the role of men in promoting health, HIV prevention, and protection of the girl child.

By Barbara Anyait & Moses Ndhaye

Written by Reporter