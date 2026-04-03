comment
menu Home chevron_right
News

Innovative financing- A catalyst in reducing school drop outs

Moses Ndhaye | April 3, 2026

Government has been asked to formulate Innovative financing initiatives that are tailored to act as a catalyst to have more vulnerable children access education and reduce school dropouts.

The ministry of education describes the high number of school dropouts as a “national crisis” and a significant threat to national development. Statistics indicate that approximately 40–45% of pupils drop out before completing primary school, with a 30% dropout rate in secondary schools.

The chief executive officer Furaha Finserve Dennis Musinguzi says the initiatives should help poor parents to access low cost -loan loans to take their children to school.

“Our shared belief that a child’s education journey should be uninterrupted is reinforced in this collaboration. The innovation we have built also underpins our commitment to solving fundamental challenges for parents and guardians in a meaningful and dignified manner. This partnership with SurePay is another major step Furaha has taken to improve the lives of families in real ways.”

He said , currently the Furaha Finserve has supported  20,000 children to remain in school, while advancing low cost digital loans to  the committed parents to take their children to school in more than 5000 schools across the country.

He made the remarks, while partnering with Sure -Pay Company to extend low cost loans to the parents.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Written by Moses Ndhaye

Related
Government confirms 8 individuals were deported to Uganda from USA
Mike Sebalu | April 3, 2026
Related
Activists condemn Ggaba juvenile killings, call for review of school ...
Benjamin Jumbe | April 3, 2026
Related
Clergy condemn Ggaba juvenile killings
Reporter | April 3, 2026

 KFM - NATION MEDIA GROUP

This area can contain widgets, menus, shortcodes and custom content. You can manage it from the Customizer, in the Second layer section.

 

 

 

Go to album
  • cover play_circle_filled

    01. The Grind with Patrick Kamara hosts Hon Dr Perez Ahabwe
    Patrick Kamara hosts Hon Dr Perez Ahabwe

  • cover play_circle_filled

    The Grind – Patrick Kamara hosts Most Rev. Henry Luke Orombi

  • cover play_circle_filled

    The Grind – Patrick Kamara hosts Erias Lukwago

  • cover play_circle_filled

    The Grind – Kamara hosts Dr. Aisha Biyinzika Kasolo

  • cover play_circle_filled

    The Grind with Kamara hosts Eng. David Luyimbazi

  • cover play_circle_filled

    The Grind – Patrick Kamara hosts Joel Bellenson

  • cover play_circle_filled

    The Grind – Patrick Kamara hosts HON. Godfrey Kabbyanga

  • cover play_circle_filled

    The Grind – Patrick Kamara hosts Amos Wekesa

  • cover play_circle_filled

    The Grind with Patrick Kamara hosts Hon Dr. Perez Ahabwe

play_arrow skip_previous skip_next volume_down
playlist_play