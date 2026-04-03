Innovative financing- A catalyst in reducing school drop outs

Government has been asked to formulate Innovative financing initiatives that are tailored to act as a catalyst to have more vulnerable children access education and reduce school dropouts.

The ministry of education describes the high number of school dropouts as a “national crisis” and a significant threat to national development. Statistics indicate that approximately 40–45% of pupils drop out before completing primary school, with a 30% dropout rate in secondary schools.

The chief executive officer Furaha Finserve Dennis Musinguzi says the initiatives should help poor parents to access low cost -loan loans to take their children to school.

“Our shared belief that a child’s education journey should be uninterrupted is reinforced in this collaboration. The innovation we have built also underpins our commitment to solving fundamental challenges for parents and guardians in a meaningful and dignified manner. This partnership with SurePay is another major step Furaha has taken to improve the lives of families in real ways.”

He said , currently the Furaha Finserve has supported 20,000 children to remain in school, while advancing low cost digital loans to the committed parents to take their children to school in more than 5000 schools across the country.

He made the remarks, while partnering with Sure -Pay Company to extend low cost loans to the parents.

Written by Moses Ndhaye