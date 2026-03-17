Jinja authorities defy court on street vendors’ eviction

By Godfrey Matsiko & Yahudu Kitunzi

JINJA: Jinja City Council authorities have defied court, launching a trade order operation as early as 5am to rid the city of all street vendors and illegal structures.

The High Court in Jinja had yesterday issued a temporary injunction blocking the Council from evicting over 800 kiosk owners operating in Jinja Taxi Park and Bus Park until May 7th, 2026, sending the vendors into wild celebrations.

However, according to KFM’s Godfrey Matsiko, this joy was only short-lived as the enforcement teams descended on the illegal structures that had been erected along the different streets of Jinja.

Tension escalated in Jinja City after traders and kiosk owners clashed with city council enforcement officers who began marking roadside structures that had earlier been scheduled for demolition next week.

The confrontation took place in the industrial area commonly known as Bugembe Agali Awamu, where authorities moved in to mark kiosks and temporary structures they say were illegally erected along road reserves.

Sharif Ssemaganda, the lawyer representing the kiosk owners said they were waiting for court discussion slated for May, 2026.

“Lawyers from the Attorney General told court that they needed more time to file their response and the matter was adjourned to May 7th for court to give a ruling on whether or not the temporary injunction should stand”, Ssemanda told journalists in Jinja yesterday.

In Mbale city, a similar trade order operation continued on Monday morning with officials insisting that the enforcement is not merely about clearing streets and easing congestion.

At the heart of the crackdown, they say, lies a bigger objective –strengthening local revenue collection and plugging long-standing financial leakages.

The operation, spearheaded by the city authorities together with law enforcement officers including Uganda Police Force and Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), targets vendors who have been operating along streets, road reserves, and pedestrian walkways contrary to the city’s regulations.

The town Clerk for Industrial City Division, Geoffrey Mugisa, said the informal nature of street trade has made it difficult to track and collect revenue efficiently.

He added that while this informal economy provides livelihoods for thousands, city leaders argue it has also undermined revenue mobilization efforts.

“Many vendors operating along road reserves and pavements reportedly do not pay daily market dues, trading license fees, or operational permits. Because they operate outside designated markets, revenue officers often struggle to assess their businesses or enforce compliance,” Mugisa, said.

Written by Reporter