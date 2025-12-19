Jinja Local Council candidate beheaded.

By Abubaker Kirunda

JINJA: One of the candidates vying for the Buweera Parish Councillor seat, Mr Samuel Nkondo, has been beheaded by unknown assailants.

The Jinja Local Council 5 chairperson, Mr Moses Batwala, has confirmed the unfortunate incident, saying the deceased’s decapitated body was discovered on Friday morning in a maize garden belonging to one of the local residents in Buwolero village, Kagoma Town Council.

According to his family, the deceased left home on Monday but did not return, and they were in the process of filing a missing person’s report when he was discovered dead.

Mr Batwala said the deceased’s body has been taken to Buwenge health centre IV for post-mortem, as police investigate the circumstances of his death. He adds that no arrest has been made yet in connection to the alleged murder.

