Kazinda’s relatives implore ULS to add on their voice for the delayed justice of their relative .

Written by ; Ruth Anderah

Relatives of jailed former Principal Accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister, Geoffrey Kazinda, have petitioned the Uganda Law Society to add its voice in demanding that the Supreme Court deliver a long-awaited ruling in his appeal, a case they say has dragged on for over 13 years.

In a letter dated September 29, 2025, addressed to the Chief Justice, the family expressed frustration that a ruling in Kazinda’s Supreme Court appeal has not been delivered, five years since the appeal was filed by the Attorney General.

Kazinda’s relatives, including his 82-year-old mother, Teopista Nanfuka, his children, and nephews, say they are worried about what will happen if the Chief Justice, who chaired the panel that heard the appeal, retires before delivering judgment.

During a live public engagement today, the Uganda Law Society confirmed it has taken up the family’s petition, pledging to follow up on the matter as part of its efforts to promote judicial accountability.

Speaking through tears, Nanfuka said her advanced age no longer allows her to visit her son in prison, and she fears she may die before seeing him again with his next possible release date set for 2046.

The pending case before the Supreme Court seeks to overturn a Constitutional Court ruling that nullified all trials against Kazinda and ordered his release in 2020.

However, the Attorney General later secured an injunction staying that decision, allowing the Inspector General of Government to continue prosecuting him.

Kazinda is currently serving a 25-year sentence at Luzira Prison on charges of illicit enrichment charges his family insists would have no legal basis if the Supreme Court rules in his favour.

Family representative Peter Lubulwa says they remain hopeful that once the court delivers its ruling, justice will finally prevail and their long legal ordeal will come to an end.

Kazinda’s case remains one of the longest-running corruption-related legal battles in Uganda’s history.

Written by Benjamin Ntalo