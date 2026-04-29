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Late Rally Driver Rajiv Ruparelia to be commemorated

By Brian Kawalya

 

Uganda’s motorsport community, family and friends are set to mark one year since the passing of businessman and rally driver Rajiv Ruparelia with a series of commemorative activities on May 3, 2026.

 

The events were launched at RR Pearl Tower One, where organizers said the programme will combine remembrance with community outreach in honour of Rajiv’s legacy in business, motorsport and philanthropy.

 

The day will begin with a charity outreach at Mulago National Referral Hospital, including a blood donation drive led by the Ruparelia family.

 

This will be followed by a memorial procession through key city routes including Jinja Road, Entebbe Road and Nsambya, before ending at Busabala roundabout, the site of his fatal crash, where flowers will be laid.

 

The commemorations will conclude with prayers and a candlelight vigil at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

 

Rajiv Ruparelia died on May 3, 2025 in a car accident at Busabala roundabout. He was the Managing Director of the Ruparelia Group, and played a key role in expanding the family business across real estate, education and hospitality.

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