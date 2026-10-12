2026 UCE exams kick off today

KAMPALA: More than 500,000 candidates who registered for this year’s Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) started writing their exams this morning.

The total number of candidates for 2026 is higher compared to last year’s 432,000, indicating a percentage increase of 16.4%.

Of these, 52.7% are female, while 47.3% are male, who will be writing their papers from over 4,500 centres.

According to the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) time table, the candidates will sit for Mathematics on Monday morning and Chemistry theory in the afternoon.

Earlier, UNEB’s Executive Director Dan Odongo gave assurance for a secure and credible process during the examinations period, cautioning schools against examination malpractice.

“ These is this rule that is written on the answer Booklet which tells the candidate do not fold or tear pages out of the booklet or to dismantle it in any form, because we have always come across these whereby when we find a missing page from the Booklet we expect that answers were written on it and given to someone else,” Mr Odongo said.

Meanwhile the acting Minister of Education and Sports Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo has appealed to parents to ensure they fully support candidates with all the necessary requirements throughout the examination period.

He says one of the factors of success is providing candidates with a good lunch.

“To the parents I commend you a lot for the support you have given to the students, and this is the time they need you the most, please give them the support and see a difference in their performance, and to those who have challenges with Fees please do not chase them out of the examination rooms ” Mr Muyingo said.