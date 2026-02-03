Lawyer Mabirizi charged remanded over online attack on Chief Justice

By Ruth Anderah

KAMPALA: Lawyer and activist Hassan Male Kabirizi Kiwanuka has been remanded to Luzira prison after appearing before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on charges relating to computer misuse.

The 39-year-old advocate, a resident of Mulago Kiwonvu Zone in Kawempe Division, was on Tuesday afternoon arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ritah Neumbe Kidasa and he denied all the charges brought against him.

Prosecution alleges that during January 2026, Mabirizi used his TikTok account, @malemabirizi, to send and share information about the Chief Justice of Uganda, Justice Flavian Zeija, describing him as a conman, fraudster, and corrupt official, claims the state says were false.

He is also accused of posting similar information about Court of Appeal Justice Musa Ssekaana, allegedly with intent to ridicule, degrade, or demean the judicial officers.

Mabirizi faces multiple counts, including malicious information and hate speech, contrary to Sections 28 and 26 of the Computer Misuse Act.

Court remanded him until February 18th, 2026, when he is expected to return for a bail hearing.

End

Written by Benjamin Ntalo