Local Government ministry presents Shs7tn budget

KAMPALA: The Ministry of Local Government has presented a proposed budget of 7.4 trillion shillings for the Financial Year 2026/27 before Parliament’s Committee on Public Service and Local Government.

The budget was presented on Tuesday by the Minister of Local Government, Raphael Magyezi, to the committee chaired by Pius Wakabi, as part of the ongoing scrutiny of ministerial allocations.

In his presentation, Magyezi highlighted key achievements for the 2025/26 financial year. These include strengthened supervision and compliance across local governments, implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM) to improve household incomes, enhanced local revenue mobilization, and continued facilitation of district chairpersons and mayors.

Despite these gains, the Minister outlined several persistent challenges including staffing gaps, limited local revenue collections, and poor waste management especially in urban areas and increasing demand for services amid constrained resources.

He thus appealed to Parliament to fully support the proposed budget which reflects an increment of 17.3 from the current budget of 2025/26 financial year

“Under vote 122 local government finance commission the budget is (0:22) 22.2 billion shillings. Under all local governments of Uganda the budget is 7 trillion 165 billion. The total budget of the sector to present you for approval is 7.498 trillion shillings,” Mr. Magyezi said.

Written by Prossy Kisakye