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Low learner turnout in schools blamed on economic constraints

Joint reportage

 

Schools across the country have continued to record low attendance as the Third Term unfolds, with promotional and Uganda National Examinations Board exams fast approaching.

 

Educationists and local leaders have attributed this situation to low household incomes across several districts.

 

Education minister Chrysostom Muyingo, attributes some of the delays in reporting to a common mindset, especially in rural areas where students traditionally do not attend school during the first weeks of the term, which must stop.

 

“We urge schools to allow all students to report back, we understand the Term started mid-month and many Salaried workers had not received their salaries yet,” Minister Muyingo urged.

 

By the time of this interview at the weekend, in Bufumira Sub-county, Nekemiya Seed Secondary School’s headteacher Ms Rose Nalugemwa had only received six out of the 15 candi-dates.

 

“Many parents on the mainland had agreed to prioritise their children’s edu-cation, but many families on the islands are reluctant to meet school require-ments, including learners’ feeding,” she said.

 

This will be the first cohort of candi-dates sitting the Senior Four exams at Nekemiya Seed SS.

 

Speaking to our reporters, in Kalangala District, for instance, Mr Richard Ssettuba, the chairperson of Mugoye Sub- County, reported low at-tendance during his school inspections.

 

At Bugoma Primary School, only 15 out of 30 Primary Seven candidates had reported by September 21.

 

He explained that several parents involved in oil-palm growing have had their accounts frozen amid theft inves-tigations, leaving them without income to support their children’s schooling.

 

“Such parents have no source of in-come to take their children back to school,” Mr Ssettuba said.

 

They are concerned that both public and private schools are experiencing this low return of learners.

 

These include those in candidate classes, yet UNEB recently released national timetables for the 2026 exams, with more than 1.6m candidates expected to start writing their exam starting next month.

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