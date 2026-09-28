Fort Portal city set for Tooro king’s coronation

By Jocellyn Nakibuule

Activities and traditional rituals for the coronation of Omukama-Designate Prince Edward Rukidi Nyabongo 1 will begin this (Monday) evening.

According to the official program released by the head of protocol Dr Richard Rwabuhinga on Saturday, the King-designate will leave Rwengoma palace and trek to Karuziika palace in a symbolic gesture ahead of tomorrow’ coronation.

Prince Edward Rukidi Nyabongo 1’s coronation will make him the 15th ruler of Tooro kingdom.

Meanwhile, the mood in Fort Portal city is celebratory. According to KFM’s Jocelyn Nakibuule, by this morning, all contracted service providers were putting final touches around and outside the palace to ensure the event is colorful.

“In different parts of the city, especially the roads that lead to Karuzika Palace, the decorators are still up on ladders, hanging that last banner that says,welcome His Majesty Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I, the Omukama of Tooro.” After weeks of mourning King Oyo, who was laid to rest at Karambi on the 12th of September, Fort Porto is learning to smile again,” Ms Nakibuule Narrated.

She says security is tightened across the city because President Yoweri Museveni, who also doubles as crown bearer (Omujwara) is expected to be chief guest. President Museveni has a long association with Tooro’s royal institution, having attended Omukama Oyo’s 1995 coronation and later returned to Karuziika in 2010 when the late king became an adult at the age of 18.

According to the Central Organising Committee, about 50,000 people are expected to grace the function.

Prince Edward Rukidi Nyabongo 1 is set to succeed the late King Oyo Nyimba Rukidi IV who died on August 27,2026.