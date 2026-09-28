menu Home chevron_right

Kampala residents cry foul over uncollected garbage heaps after cleaning exercise

By Darias Wasajja

 

KAMPALA: Heaps of uncollected garbage remain visible in most parts of Kampala city following Saturday’s National Cleaning exercise.

 

Ugandans in several parts of the country, particularly Kampala, are expressing frustration over uncollected garbage, despite promises made by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to ensure waste is immediately cleared from designated collection points during the third National Cleaning Day held on Saturday.

 

The exercise, which is conducted on the last Saturday of every month, is aimed at improving sanitation, preventing diseases and promoting collective responsibility for a clean environment.

 

However, residents in areas including Mengo, Kibuli, Namuwongo, Nsambya, Lungujja, Nansana and along Sentema Road say heaps of rubbish remained at some collection points after the cleaning exercise.

 

 

Some say the continued accumulation of garbage is affecting their businesses and daily activities because of the bad smell and unhygienic conditions. They are also concerned that the uncollected garbage residents have diseases associated with poor sanitation.

 

Meanwhile, the government says it plans to strengthen waste management, including enforcing waste sorting at source, as part of efforts to address the country’s garbage challenge. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja announced the proposed measure while presiding over the third National Cleaning Day in Hoima City on September 26, 2026.

  • Latest news
    Thumbnail
    Lop  calls for audit of Lubowa hospital project
    Reporter | September 28, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Kampala residents cry foul over uncollected garbage heaps after ......
    Reporter | September 28, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Land lord commits suicide, kills tenants in house fire
    Reporter | September 28, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Low learner turnout in schools blamed on economic constraints
    Reporter | September 28, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Fort Portal city set for Tooro king’s coronation
    Reporter | September 28, 2026

    •  KFM - NATION MEDIA GROUP

    This area can contain widgets, menus, shortcodes and custom content. You can manage it from the Customizer, in the Second layer section.

     

     

     

    Go to album
    • cover play_circle_filled

      01. The Grind with Patrick Kamara hosts Hon Dr Perez Ahabwe
      Patrick Kamara hosts Hon Dr Perez Ahabwe

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Patrick Kamara Hosts Dr. Lawrence Sserwambala

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Patrack Hosts Dr. Ruth Atukunda

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Ground-Kamara Hosts Abdallah Kayonde E.D Migrant Workers Voice

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara Hosts Sam Nagenda AKA Dr. Bbosa

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Patrick Kamara Hosts Emmanuel Chagara Cyber Securtiy Expert / CEO Milima Security / Technologies

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara hosts Hon. Proscovia Salaamu Musumba

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara hosts Hon. Dan Wandera Ogalo

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara Hosts Mr. Julius Mukunda ED. CSBAG

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara hosts Dr. Diana Atwiine

    play_arrow skip_previous skip_next volume_down
    playlist_play