Kampala residents cry foul over uncollected garbage heaps after cleaning exercise

By Darias Wasajja

KAMPALA: Heaps of uncollected garbage remain visible in most parts of Kampala city following Saturday’s National Cleaning exercise.

Ugandans in several parts of the country, particularly Kampala, are expressing frustration over uncollected garbage, despite promises made by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to ensure waste is immediately cleared from designated collection points during the third National Cleaning Day held on Saturday.

The exercise, which is conducted on the last Saturday of every month, is aimed at improving sanitation, preventing diseases and promoting collective responsibility for a clean environment.

However, residents in areas including Mengo, Kibuli, Namuwongo, Nsambya, Lungujja, Nansana and along Sentema Road say heaps of rubbish remained at some collection points after the cleaning exercise.

Some say the continued accumulation of garbage is affecting their businesses and daily activities because of the bad smell and unhygienic conditions. They are also concerned that the uncollected garbage residents have diseases associated with poor sanitation.

Meanwhile, the government says it plans to strengthen waste management, including enforcing waste sorting at source, as part of efforts to address the country’s garbage challenge. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja announced the proposed measure while presiding over the third National Cleaning Day in Hoima City on September 26, 2026.