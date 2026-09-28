Land lord commits suicide, kills tenants in house fire

By Hasifah Kabenge

WAKISO: Police in Wakiso District are investigating circumstances surrounding a fire that killed three people, including a landlady and two of her tenants, at Nansana West 1F Village in Nansana Municipality.

The incident occurred at about 1 a.m. on September 28, 2026.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said police have registered the incident as a suspected suicide and murder.

According to Kawala, the fire is alleged to have started in the room of the landlady, identified as Nanyombi Violet.

“It is alleged that the owner of the house, known as Nanyombi Violet, set fire to her room and pushed her daughter outside. Immediately after pushing her daughter outside, the fire broke out,” Kawala said.

Kawala said police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“So far, we have about six survivors and three people who died,” she said.

The deceased have been identified as Nanyombi Violet, who police allege was the landlady and the person who started the fire, as well as her tenants Namulondo Annet and Bulali Isabili.

Police said investigations are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances that led to the fire and the deaths.