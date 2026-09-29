Matovu murder: Activists demand unconditional release of

By Darias Mark Wassajja

Women’s rights activists are demanding the immediate and unconditional release of Rose Tumusiime, who is being held in police custody in connection with a brawl that resulted in the death of veteran musician Moses Matovu.

The court yesterday charged Vincent Arnold Nsamba, also known as Sitenda, with the murder of 77-year-old Moses Matovu, who died on September 24th following a confrontation in Kibuli. Nsamba was remanded to Luzira Upper Prison until November 3rd as investigations continue.

Rose Tumusiime, who was reportedly with Matovu shortly before the fatal incident, was also brought to the court premises but was later driven away by security personnel without being charged. Reports indicate that her case file was not yet ready.

The activists say facts established so far indicate that the fatal act was committed by a person already in police custody and not by Tumusiime. They further claim that Tumusiime has spent more than 48 hours in police custody without being presented before a competent court.

The rights groups therefore want police to either release Tumusiime or produce her before court without delay. They are also calling for the charges relating to the brawl against her to be dropped, while urging investigators to focus on the circumstances surrounding Matovu’s death.

Police, however, are yet to give their response to the activists’ demands and clarify the circumstances surrounding Tumusiime’s detention.