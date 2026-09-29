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Banyole elders ask M7 to officially gazette their cultural leader

Banyole elders in Butaleja District have asked President Museveni to officially gazette their cultural leader, (The Sehulu), Prof. Elley Wesana Chomi, ahead of his planned installation on December 12, The Sehulu, Prof. Wesana Chomi was elected as the cultural leader of Bunyole in September 2019 following extensive council consultations.

 

These by Prime Minister, Apollo Lyadda and other clan leaders, are pressing for formal government recognition via the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

 

During the last presidential campaign in the region President Museveni said that official gazettement is contingent on confirming that the cultural institution is free from leadership controversies and factional disputes.

 

Elders maintain that all legal and procedural requirements have now been fully met as the prime minister explains.

 

“We would like to inform the public and the community that  ‘The Sehulu’ was elected on the 21st, september 2019 and was sworn in on 24 on that very month, its seven years down the road when he was ruling the Banyole, however there is one missing link which we have presented to the President to keenly and seriously consider and that is gazating the Sehulu as a Cultural leader,” Mr Lyadda said.      

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