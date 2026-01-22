Low voter turn-out characterizes Local Council polls

By KFM Reporter

Low voter turnout has so far characterized the Local Government elections that kicked off this morning across the country. Ugandans across the cities and municipalities go to the polls today to elect their leaders that include city and municipal mayors, district chairpersons, and councillors.

Here in Kampala, the exercise started off on a slow note as there were no voters at most polling centres at the official opening time of 7:00am. According to the Electoral Commission, voting officially starts at 7:00am and closes at 4:00pm. While polling materials were delivered on time and the election officials were set to start the exercise at the appointed time, many weren’t able to because in many cases the required number of 10 voters were not present.

In Kampala’s Makindye Division at Kevina Polling Station in Katwe 11 Parish, the low voter turn-out has raised concern among polling agents and election observers. Actual voting at Kevina Polling Station officially began at 8:00 am, but by mid-morning only a few voters had turned up to cast their ballots.

According to KFM’s Ruth Anderah, polling agents at the station were seen seated idle, with some playing games on their smart phones while others were simply chatting away. Many said the low turnout seen so far has been unusually low compared to previous elections, attributing this situation to voter dissatisfaction following the just- concluded presidential and parliamentary elections.

In Rubaga and Kawempe and the Central Divisions, low voter turnout has also delayed the start of the voting exercise. In Kampala the Lord Mayoral race which has 8 candidates has attracted a lot of public and media interest. The incumbent People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) candidate Erias Lukwago who has been at the helm of the City since 2011, is battling National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga who is his main challenger. Others are National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) Moses Nsubuga, Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) Ibrahim Kasozi, Nabilah Naggayi and Democratic Party’s (DP) Beatrice Mao, both independents. Also in the race is Jothan Burobuto and Eddy Baira.

And in Mbale City, the delivery of electoral materials to polling stations in Mbale, raising concerns among candidates who came as early as 6:30am. At most polling stations visited by KFM’s Oliver Mukaaya, by 8:20am, voting had not yet started because of absence of the 10 voters required to witness the breaking of the seal on the ballot boxes in order to open up the polling station for voting.

Despite the early arrival of ballot papers at polling stations across Mbale City, voting could not begin as low voters turnout forced Electoral Commission officials to keep ballot boxes sealed until around 10:00am.

In Masaka, in Kimanya Kabonera Division by 7:30 am voting had not start because there wasn’t a single voter. The Masaka mayoral race has attracted five candidates; incumbent Florence Namayanja (NUP), former Masaka city mayor Godfrey Kayemba of the Democratic Front (DF) Michael Mulindwa Nakumusana (NRM) as well as independents; Dembe Fredrick and Francis Ssengabi.

In Hoima City, in the oil-rich Bunyoro sub-region, incumbent mayor, Brian Kaboyo (NRM) faces stiff competition from Mr Edward Isingoma an independent and current Council Speaker. Both of them contested in the NRM primaries which Isingoma won. Two other independent contestants, Mustapha Kahuma and Dan Kaija, are on the ballot.

In Tororo Municipality, the mayoral race pits Mr Bernard Ochieng (NRM) against incumbent Kenneth Karono, who is running as an independent. Two other independents, Robert Amaidu and Okombe Okundi are also in the race.

Despite the low turnout, polling officials say voting is continuing peacefully, and eligible voters are encouraged to come out and exercise their civic right before the polls close. These Local Council Elections run from today until February 6th.

