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Crackdown in Nsambya: Police Round Up Street Crime Suspects

Police commanded by Kabalagala DPC Sydney Ayikoyo have this aafternoon launched targeted operations in Nsambya West, Buyondo Zone, and surrounding areas leading to the arrest of several suspects linked to attacks on motorists, phone snatching, and other street crimes.

 

These efforts are part of ongoing broader intelligence-led operations across Kampala and Wakiso districts aimed at dismantling criminal gangs in identified hotspots.

 

Several suspects are in custody at Kabalagala awaiting screening.

 

Police in Kampala encourage city dwellers to remain vigilant, report suspicious activity, and be cautious when traversing known crime hotspots.

 

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