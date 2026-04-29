St. Peter’s Primary School Nsambya budding journalists visit NMG-U

By Godfrey Mutumba

The Journalism and Writers’ Club of St. Peter’s Primary School Nsambya paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of Daily Monitor in Namuwongo to benchmark and receive guidance from senior journalists on how to improve their school newspaper, “The St. Peter’s Times”.

During the visit, the aspiring journalists interviewed Susan Nsibirwa, the Managing Director of Nation Media Group Uganda. The interview will feature in their monthly publication and they also presented her with copies of the St. Peter’s Times.

The pupils were later taken on a guided tour of the media house where they interacted with senior journalists from Daily Monitor, KFM, and Dembe FM, gaining valuable insight into newsroom operations.