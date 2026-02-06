Magogo among 3 contestants for CECAFA presidency

By Mutesasira Lukeman.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president Eng. Moses Magogo is among the 3 candidates who are vying for the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) presidency.

The CECAFA Elective General Assembly is slated for Saturday 7th February 2026 in Djibouti.

Magogo faces competition from the current acting president Alexandre Muyenge, the Federation President of Burundi and acting Vice President Paulos Weldehaimanot who doubles as the Federation President for Eritrea.

The Assembly will also elect a new Vice President and Executive Committee members and also approve the 2026 CECAFA budget and adopt the CECAFA competitions for the year 2026.

On the post of Vice President, Somalia’s Ali Abdi Mohamed remains the only candidate so far, while the Executive Committee member’s list consists of Francis Amin Micheal from South Sudan and Shema Ngoga Fabrice from Rwanda.

The Assembly will bring together representatives from all 12 CECAFA members including Djibouti, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Somalia, Sudan, Zanzibar and South Sudan.

CECAFA is an organisation that includes football playing countries in East Africa and parts of Central Africa.

Written by Benjamin Ntalo