Man suspected of killing daughter’s boyfriend arrested

KAMPALA: A man suspected of killing his daughter’s boyfriend has been arrested by security agencies. The suspect identified as Mr. Herbert Musasizi aged 41 was apprehended in Gulu District.

He is accused of murdering 18-year-old Martin Bukenya, occurred on February 14, 2026, in Mabanda Cell, Gombe Division, Wakiso District.

According to Kampala Metropolitan area Police spokesperson Ms. Racheal Kawala, the deceased who was a student at Hillside Secondary School in Matugga, was reportedly beaten to death for being with the man’s daughter.

“The deceased was a resident of Kirinyabigo, Kawanda, Nabweru Division, Wakiso District was allegedly beaten to death by the suspect after being found in the suspect’s house with his 14-year-old daughter”, she said.

The suspect was arrested on Friday night in Gulu district by security agencies and is currently in custody as investigations continues.

It is alleged that the deceased had brought a Valentine’s gift to his girlfriend and stayed in the house until late at night, when he was found by her father.

A resident told Daily Monitor earlier, that Bukenya was a frequent visitor to the girl’s home until January when her father caught him inside the house and warned him never to return.

“Martin was found sleeping in the bedroom with the girl, actually we even called the area defence secretary, who came, sat with the father of the daughter and counselled the boy and instructed him never to come back”, said the resident who preferred anonymity.

On February 14, Mr. Musasizi, a frequent traveller and businessman dealing in shoes returned home from South Sudan and found Bukenya, whom he had warned a month earlier never to return.

Bukenya reportedly attempted to escape but failed, resorting to hiding in the bedroom where he was found and reportedly beaten to death.

Written by Mike Sebalu