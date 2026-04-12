Masaka leaders warm up for Kabaka birthday fete

MASAKA: Leaders in Masaka City have intensified preparations for celebrations to mark the 71st birthday of the Kabaka of Buganda, using the occasion to highlight the life-changing impact of his campaign against fistula among women.

The leaders have praised the Kabaka, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, for his contributions to community development, particularly his financial support to St.Joseph Kitovu Hospital for the treatment of fistula, a devastating childbirth-related condition that has affected many women in the region.

They have also commended him for championing the elevation of Masaka to city status.

Buddu County Chief Jude Muleke has lauded Kabaka’s efforts in fighting HIV/AIDS, improving healthcare services, and promoting social development, describing him as a visionary leader committed to the wellbeing of his people.

Masaka City Mayor Florence Namayanja and Nyendo-Mukungwe Member of Parliament-elect Lubowa Ssebiina Gyaviira also applauded Kabaka for prioritizing the city’s growth and supporting health interventions, particularly in the fight against fistula, malaria, and HIV/AIDS.

NRM leaders in Masaka, led by city party chairperson Rogers Bulegeya and former Bukomansimbi Resident District Commissioner Fred Kalema Pax, have also urged residents to play an active role in combating HIV/AIDS, warning that the disease has previously affected many people in the area.

Fistula remains a key concern and is highlighted in this year’s campaign.

Between 2014 and 2016, the Kabaka donated Shs190 million, raised from previous initiatives, to support fistula treatment at St. Joseph Kitovu Hospital.

According to Sister Dr Imelda Nabukalu, who heads the fistula treatment unit at the hospital, more than 500 women have benefited from the programme.

Written by Malik Fahad Jjingo