comment
menu Home chevron_right
News

Ministry of Works and Transport set to commence operations on drainage of illegal encroachers

Benjamin Ntalo | November 20, 2025

By Barbra Anyait
The Ministry of Works and Transport is set to commence its operations on drainage channels, illegal encroachers across different highways this month in Kampala.
This operation is enshrined in sections 15 and 16, including the penalties under section 65 of the Roads Act, 2019.
In a statement issued yesterday by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Bageya Waiswa, all traders who have erected platforms, stalls, or shelters over drainage channels are urged to vacate immediately.
According to him, the encroachment blocks water flow, weakens road surfaces, and increases the risk of flooding, especially during the rainy season. He criticizes the critical road infrastructure and endangers the safety of road users and communities.
He stated that the enforcement operations will commence this month across different highways, starting with Gayaza-Kalagi, Busega-Bujjuuko, Kawempe-Bombo, Nakawa –Nakawa-Nakawa-Kireka-Bweyogerere, Nansana-Kakiri highways, and will spread out to other highways.
“We therefore urge those affected to take note and vacate voluntarily before enforcement begins,” Mr Bageya noted.
He called on the public to collectively work together to protect the roads, ensure safety, and reduce flooding risk during this rainy season.

Written by Benjamin Ntalo

Related
Global election observation mission dragged to court over travel debt
Benjamin Ntalo | November 15, 2025
Related
Kazinda’s relatives implore ULS to add on their voice for the ...
Benjamin Ntalo | November 15, 2025
Related
Fifth Accused Switches to Unsworn Testimony in Pastor Kayanja ...
Ruth Anderah | October 24, 2025

KFM - NATION MEDIA GROUP

This area can contain widgets, menus, shortcodes and custom content. You can manage it from the Customizer, in the Second layer section.

Go to album
  • cover play_circle_filled

    01. Alaso-pins-MUK Podcast
    Alaso-pins-MUK Podcast

  • cover play_circle_filled

    02. Arua Elections
    Arua Elections

  • cover play_circle_filled

    03. Arua By-elections
    Arua By-elections

  • cover play_circle_filled

    04. Ben On Parliament Podcast
    Ben On Parliament Podcast

  • cover play_circle_filled

    05. NCD Podcast
    NCD Podcast

  • cover play_circle_filled

    06. Gulu Compaigns
    Gulu Compaigns

  • cover play_circle_filled

    Alaso-pins-MUK Podcast
    Alaso-pins-MUK Podcast

  • cover play_circle_filled

    Arua Elections
    Arua Elections

  • cover play_circle_filled

    Arua By-elections
    Arua By-elections

  • cover play_circle_filled

    Ben On Parliament Podcast
    Ben On Parliament Podcast

  • cover play_circle_filled

    NCD Podcast
    NCD Podcast

  • cover play_circle_filled

    Gulu Compaigns
    Gulu Compaigns

play_arrow skip_previous skip_next volume_down
playlist_play