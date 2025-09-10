Ministry of Works and Transport set to commence operations on drainage of illegal encroachers

By Barbra Anyait

The Ministry of Works and Transport is set to commence its operations on drainage channels, illegal encroachers across different highways this month in Kampala.

This operation is enshrined in sections 15 and 16, including the penalties under section 65 of the Roads Act, 2019.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Bageya Waiswa, all traders who have erected platforms, stalls, or shelters over drainage channels are urged to vacate immediately.

According to him, the encroachment blocks water flow, weakens road surfaces, and increases the risk of flooding, especially during the rainy season. He criticizes the critical road infrastructure and endangers the safety of road users and communities.

He stated that the enforcement operations will commence this month across different highways, starting with Gayaza-Kalagi, Busega-Bujjuuko, Kawempe-Bombo, Nakawa –Nakawa-Nakawa-Kireka-Bweyogerere, Nansana-Kakiri highways, and will spread out to other highways.

“We therefore urge those affected to take note and vacate voluntarily before enforcement begins,” Mr Bageya noted.

He called on the public to collectively work together to protect the roads, ensure safety, and reduce flooding risk during this rainy season.

Written by Benjamin Ntalo