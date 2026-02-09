Mubende crash death toll rises to 9

By Enock Matovu & Barbara Nalweyiso

The death toll from Sunday’s grisly road crash that occurred at Kyakatebe village in Kasanda District along the Mityana–Mubende Fort Portal Road has risen to nine.

According to Wamala region police spokesperson, Mr. Lameck Kigozi, two bodies of victims are still stuck in the taxi wreckage. “Yesterday, six people died on the spot and first responders, working with the police were able to pull out some out some of the bodies from the wreckage”, Kigozi said.

The accident involved a taxi, registration number UBQ 154R, which was traveling from Mityana toward Mubende, and a Link Bus Company vehicle, registration number UBE 535H.

“The impact was severe due to the high speed of both vehicles. Six passengers in the taxi died on the spot, while several others sustained serious injuries. The injured were rescued by police with the help of local residents and rushed to Mityana General Hospital for treatment.” Mr Kigozi said.

The injured are receiving treatment at Mityana General Hospital while bodies of the deceased are at Kiganda Health Centre IV mortuary.

He earlier revealed that the Police were hunting for the drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash. They both fled the scene immediately after the crash, and their identities are yet to be established.

Police have appealed to Link Bus Company and the owner of the commuter taxi to assist in identifying the drivers to aid investigations.

Meanwhile, road users whose relatives were traveling along the highway have been advised to check at Mityana General Hospital or Kiganda Health Centre mortuary.

Traffic has since resumed after the wreckage was removed and towed to Kasanda Police Station as investigations continue.

This comes as Police in Savanah region is investigating the cause of another road crash that occurred along the Kampala-Gulu Highway involving a YY Coach on Saturday night, leaving atleast seven people injured.

Mr. Sam Twineamazima, the police spokesperson for Savanah region, said that crash occurred at Kakinzi Village in Luwero District involving an Isuzu bus, registration number UBF 807D, belonging to YY Coaches Company.

The victims were by last evening still receiving treatment at Kasana- Luwero Main Hospital for treatment.

The traffic and road safety directory is thus urging motorists to exercise caution, especially at night, maintain safe speeds, and report broken-down vehicles promptly to avoid such incidents.

Written by Benjamin Ntalo