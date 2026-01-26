comment
Museveni asks Court to dismiss Kasibante’s presidential election petition

Benjamin Ntalo | January 26, 2026

 

Photo courtesy; Daily Monitor

 

By Ruth Anderah

KAMPALA: President Yoweri Museveni has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss a presidential election petition filed by National Peasants’ Party’s Robert Kasibante, insisting that the January 15th, 2026, presidential election was free, fair, and conducted in accordance with the Constitution.

President Museveni, through his lawyers of K and K Advocates, has formally responded to a presidential election petition filed by former presidential candidate Robert Kasibante of the National Peasant’s Party, asking the Supreme Court to dismiss it with costs.

In his response filed today, President Museveni denies all allegations of electoral malpractice, violence, voter bribery, misuse of state resources, and interference with the Electoral Commission.

He argues that the claims are vague, unsupported by evidence, and fall outside the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

The president-elect maintains that the January 15 presidential election was conducted in compliance with the Constitution and electoral laws, and that he was validly elected for a seventh term.

He further contends that Kasibante has failed to demonstrate any non-compliance that substantially affected the election results, as required under Article 1(4) of the Constitution and Section 61 of the Presidential Elections Act.

Museveni was declared winner of the election on January 17th after polling more than 7.9million votes, representing71.6% of the valid votes cast.

He insists that any alleged irregularities, which he denies, did not affect the outcome of the election in a substantial manner.

The President also distances himself from alleged illegal acts by security forces, government officials, or political supporters, stating that he did not personally, or through agents acting with his knowledge and consent, commit any electoral offences.

Responding to claims that the Electoral Commission was under political control, Museveni says he has no knowledge that the commission was influenced or directed by ruling party officials or government actors.

He also rejects accusations of misuse of government resources, saying facilities used during his campaign were those ordinarily attached to the office of the President under the law.

On issues surrounding the voters’ register and Biometric Voter Verification Kits (BVVK), Museveni maintains that the Electoral Commission compiled a credible national voters’ register and that any failure of biometric equipment did not disenfranchise voters.

He further insists that polling stations were properly gazetted and that the counting, tallying, and declaration of results were carried out transparently and within constitutionally required timelines.

Museveni adds that during the hearing of the petition, Kasibante will be put to strict proof to substantiate all allegations raised.

Kasibante, who came sixth in the presidential race, had earlier asked the Supreme Court to compel the Electoral Commission to grant him access to election documents and electronic systems, including BVVK and results transmission platforms.

It is now one week since Kasibante filed his petition, and the Supreme Court is yet to fix a date for its hearing.
Written by Benjamin Ntalo

