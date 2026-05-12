Museveni-inauguration: Kashari MP- elect urges youth to use social media positively

The youth have been asked to utilize social media positively by spreading messages of peace, hope, love and that enhance national unity in social economic transformation and development.

The call is made by the Member of Parliament-elect Kashari South in Mbarara district Capt Tumusiime Bamuturaki as many of his constituents follow the presidential inauguration proceedings in Kololo virtually.

He has appealed to all online communicators to desist from sharing messages that promote violence, hate speech and misinformation.

“We all can’d go to Kololo in Kampala today, but we can ensure peace prevails by minding what we post and share on social media”, he told journalists.

Bamuturaki adds that posting positive messages will help promote peace, unity and patriotism which foster total security and stability.

Hundreds including over 10 heads of state have today convened at Kololo ceremonial grounds to witness the swearing-in and inauguration of President Museveni for another 5-year term, following his overwhelming victory in the January 15th elections.

The Electoral Commission declared president Museveni winner of the January 15th elections with over 7.9 million votes, representing 71.6% of the total votes cast, against his closest challenger, the opposition National Unity Platform candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi’s 2.7 million votes, accounting for 24.7%.

By Frederick Anyine