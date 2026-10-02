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Trade ministry urged to address concerns over rising number of China Town stores in Kampala

Members of parliament sitting on parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, have urged the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives to address rising public concerns over the increasing number of China Town Super Store outlets in Kampala to prevent them from creating unfair competition for Ugandan retailers who sell similar products.

 

During an interface with the ministry officials led by Permanent Secretary, Lynette Bagonza, committee chairperson Patrick Nsamba expressed worries regarding the competitive advantages enjoyed by foreign investors, particularly their access to cheaper credit, which can put local traders at a disadvantage.

 

Kyotera District Woman MP Fortunate Nantongo raised questions about the perception that China Town stores consistently offer lower prices compared to other retailers.

 

“On the proliferation of Chinatown malls on every corner of Kampala and elsewhere, have you studied the impact of that? What will happen to trade, the role of the Wana Inchi in trade in 10 years’ time?,” she asked.  

 

In response, the Commissioner for Internal Trade, Zackey Kalega, said the ministry investigated the operations of China Town stores to verify their compliance with Ugandan trade and investment laws.

 

“We need a multi-sector approach because this issue cuts across different laws, including immigration, and our international trade commitments. We are studying how to address it effectively without conflicting with international trade rules,” Mr Kalega said.

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