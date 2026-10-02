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Police Surgeon Says No Evidence of Sodomy on Kayanja Accused

 

A police surgeon who examined nine youths accused of fabricating evidence against Pastor Robert Kayanja has told court that he found no evidence of sodomy on any of them.

 

Dr Phenehance Bwambale, who filled the Police Form 3s after examining the suspects, made the clarification during re-examination before Mwanga II Grade One Magistrate’s Court.

 

The clarification followed questions by Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya about what the doctor meant by positive results recorded for two of the accused.

 

The defence maintained that the doctor had not indicated any findings of sodomy on the accused.

 

Dr Bwambale is the tenth defence witness in the case, in which nine youths are accused of allegedly fabricating evidence to falsely implicate Pastor Kayanja in sexual misconduct.

 

They also face charges of trespass and allegedly giving false information to police.

 

Meanwhile, court will on October 5th rule on whether the defence will be allowed to introduce a new witness and additional documents containing fresh transcriptions and translations of audio and video recordings.

 

The prosecution has opposed the request, arguing that the defence is seeking to introduce new evidence at a late stage of the trial.

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