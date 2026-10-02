Uganda’s two national football teams conduct trainings

Uganda’s two National teams will conduct two training sessions ahead of their upcoming engagements.

The National U17 Boys teams, the Cubs will have two training sessions at FUFA technical center in Nehru, Jinja city.

The team is preparing for the AFCON Qualifiers CECAFA zone that will be hosted in Rwanda.

Meanwhile, the women’s national football team, the Crested Cranes will be practicing twice today at Nakivubo Stadium in Kampala, in preparation for the Olympic Qualifiers against Zambia.

The first leg of the qualifiers will be played on October 8 at Nakivubo Stadium, while the second leg will be played in Zambia at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola on October 13,2026.