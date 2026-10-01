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Ministry of health set to launch national measles vaccination campaign

The Ministry of Health is today set to launch the National Measles- Rubella Vaccination Campaign.

 

According to the ministry’s outgoing spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona, Uganda continues to register cases of Measles and Rubella among children, which are preventable through vaccination.

 

Uganda faces recurring Measles outbreaks with 66 separate outbreaks confirmed in different parts of the country in 2025 alone.

 

This nationwide campaign aims to protect all children aged 9 months to 5 years against these deadly but preventable diseases.

 

The national launch for the Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign is to held at Wakiso Health Center IV, in Wakiso District,

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