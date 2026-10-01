menu Home chevron_right

Finance minister, BOU officials & Basajjabalaba expected before COSASE

KAMPALA: The minister of finance together with Bank of Uganda officials and businessman Hassan Basajjabalaba of Haba Group are again expected to appear before parliament’s Committee on Commissions Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises this morning.

 

They are expected to answer queries relating to the over Shs.140bn liability which the Auditor General says remains unrecovered as money guaranteed by Bank of Uganda.

 

The MPs are concerned that the Bank of Uganda -guaranteed loan to Haba Group has remained unrecovered for nine years

 

The committee, chaired by COSASE Chairperson Muwada Nkunyingi and Deputy Chairperson George Musisi, is examining circumstances surrounding the loan and efforts to recover the funds.

 

Basajjabalaba told the committee earlier that the Shs140 billion figure does not present the full picture, arguing that his outstanding claims against the Government are linked to cancelled contracts and agreements where he had surrendered his interests.

 

He said the Government had agreed to terminate his contracts and pay him the amounts due, but the agreement had not been fully honoured.

 

The businessman asked COSASE to consider recommending the return of the properties involved if his claims are found to have merit.

 

During the appearance, Basajjabalaba also raised his compensation claim over the cancellation of his company’s deal to redevelop Kampala’s City Square, saying the matter remains part of his wider disputes with the Government over cancelled market and property arrangements.

 

He told the committee that his company won the City Square redevelopment tender in 2001 and paid Shs1.6 billion to the then Kampala City Council (KCC) as a premium.

  • Latest news
    Thumbnail
    Ministry of health set to launch national measles vaccination campaign
    Khalil manzil | October 1, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Health Insurance for older persons in the offing
    Reporter | October 1, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Finance minister, BOU officials & Basajjabalaba expected before ......
    Prossy Kisakye | October 1, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Bakiza Family Challenges Administration of Late Father’s Estate
    Ruth Anderah | September 30, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Government audit exposes gaps in district road maintenance
    Reporter | September 30, 2026

    •  KFM - NATION MEDIA GROUP

    This area can contain widgets, menus, shortcodes and custom content. You can manage it from the Customizer, in the Second layer section.

     

     

     

    Go to album
    • cover play_circle_filled

      01. The Grind with Patrick Kamara hosts Hon Dr Perez Ahabwe
      Patrick Kamara hosts Hon Dr Perez Ahabwe

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Patrick Kamara Hosts Dr. Lawrence Sserwambala

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Patrack Hosts Dr. Ruth Atukunda

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Ground-Kamara Hosts Abdallah Kayonde E.D Migrant Workers Voice

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara Hosts Sam Nagenda AKA Dr. Bbosa

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Patrick Kamara Hosts Emmanuel Chagara Cyber Securtiy Expert / CEO Milima Security / Technologies

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara hosts Hon. Proscovia Salaamu Musumba

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara hosts Hon. Dan Wandera Ogalo

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara Hosts Mr. Julius Mukunda ED. CSBAG

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara hosts Dr. Diana Atwiine

    play_arrow skip_previous skip_next volume_down
    playlist_play