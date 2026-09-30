menu Home chevron_right

UNEB calls for submission of CA scores for S.4 candidates before today’s deadline

KAMPALA: The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has urged school heads to adhere to today’s deadline for submission of the 2026 Term II scores for Continuous Assessment (CA) for the S.4 candidates.

 

The Board’s Spokesperson Ms. Jenifer Kalule warns that after today, UNEB will no longer receive CA scores for this cohort of learners, who are the candidates.

 

She has advised that Centres/Schools that are finding challenges should generate the scores from the AMIS 2026 Software Application, burn the excel file on a CD , then physically submit the CD to the UNEB C.A offices in Kyambogo.

 

For heads of centers or for teachers who are having challenges submitting, you can come with the CDs with the scores to the UNEB offices, Kyambogo, the CS score offices. They will be supported, but please make sure you do so before the end of 30th September. 

 

Ms Kalule warned that candidates whose CA scores will not be fully submitted shall not be graded.

 

She added that the portal shall remain open until the midnight hour of 30th September 2026.  Schools are advised to adequately make use of the remaining time, to make their submissions.

 

“So we are calling upon all heads of centers, all teachers who are responsible for submitting these scores to please take heed and make sure that you do submit the scores for the candidates. It could be one, the whole center, it could be one or two candidates who missed submission,” Ms Kalule urged. 

 

After the deadline, the Board shall publish a list of the schools with missing CA scores for the S4 candidates.

  • Latest news
    Thumbnail
    Ministry of health set to launch national measles vaccination campaign
    Khalil manzil | October 1, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Health Insurance for older persons in the offing
    Reporter | October 1, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Finance minister, BOU officials & Basajjabalaba expected before ......
    Prossy Kisakye | October 1, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Bakiza Family Challenges Administration of Late Father’s Estate
    Ruth Anderah | September 30, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Government audit exposes gaps in district road maintenance
    Reporter | September 30, 2026

    •  KFM - NATION MEDIA GROUP

    This area can contain widgets, menus, shortcodes and custom content. You can manage it from the Customizer, in the Second layer section.

     

     

     

    Go to album
    • cover play_circle_filled

      01. The Grind with Patrick Kamara hosts Hon Dr Perez Ahabwe
      Patrick Kamara hosts Hon Dr Perez Ahabwe

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Patrick Kamara Hosts Dr. Lawrence Sserwambala

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Patrack Hosts Dr. Ruth Atukunda

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Ground-Kamara Hosts Abdallah Kayonde E.D Migrant Workers Voice

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara Hosts Sam Nagenda AKA Dr. Bbosa

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Patrick Kamara Hosts Emmanuel Chagara Cyber Securtiy Expert / CEO Milima Security / Technologies

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara hosts Hon. Proscovia Salaamu Musumba

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara hosts Hon. Dan Wandera Ogalo

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara Hosts Mr. Julius Mukunda ED. CSBAG

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara hosts Dr. Diana Atwiine

    play_arrow skip_previous skip_next volume_down
    playlist_play