Speaker Oboth rejects calls for suspension of anti-corruption inspections in schools

The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Markson Oboth Oboth, has rejected calls to suspend anti-corruption inspections in schools, saying the operations must continue despite concerns that they are disrupting learning during the final term.

The concerns were raised by local government leaders during a meeting with the Speaker ahead of their next regional engagements scheduled to take place in Tororo.

The leaders, under their umbrella body, the Uganda Local Governments Association -ULGA, were led by PAC Local Government Committee Chairperson Betty Nambooze.

They said inspections being conducted by Local Government Minister Balam Barugahara are affecting teaching, particularly in candidate classes preparing for their final examinations.

The leaders also reported that some teachers have deserted schools during the operations, leaving learners, especially finalists, affected at a critical time in the academic year proposing that similar inspections be conducted during the first term.

“In the East we are hosting Mr Baalam, unfortunately the activities in school, are still impeding on final touches of students preparing for exams, most of the teachers have deserted schools and this have affected several schools most especially the candidates, how i wish this program could be done in the first term of the academic year,” Mr Kalooli said.

However the Speaker maintained that the fight against corruption must continue. He said those found to be innocent should be cleared, while those involved in corruption must be held accountable.



“I can feel you. And if you ask for my honest opinion, as of Oboth, I would say let the operation go on, Students who will pass will pass. But this thing about corruption cannot continue. Let’s disrupt the status quo. any attempt to try to stop Mr Baalam, he’s also a parent. He should be able to know that. But this thing of people hiding, you know. It was in Toronto. You don’t know how many phone calls I’ve received. But I’m like, I’m the speaker. We are in the fight against corruption. If you’re innocent, you will be proved innocent. But the truth is that the fight against corruption, and you as the chairperson should distinguish yourselves, the little money these people give you to cover them, they are the ones who blackmail you,” Speaker Oboth Said.