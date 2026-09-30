MPs validate new fisheries regulations 

Members of Parliament from different districts with water bodies have engaged the Minister of State for Fisheries Robert Migadde together with officials from the department of Fisheries on the new regulatory reforms and strategic measures developed by the Ministry to enhance fish stocks.

The new Fisheries and Aquaculture regulations in draft are about to be tabled before cabinet for approval, aimed at strengthening fisheries management, rebuilding fish stocks and promoting sustainable harvesting.

During the engagement that was held at Kajansi Aquaculture Research and Development Centre in Entebbe last evening under the chairmanship of the Minister, the MPs applauded MAAIF for these regulations they said were long overdue.

Kyotera district woman MP Fortunate Nantongo said the regulations will help in the implementation of the fisheries Act which was passed by parliament.

Mukono district woman MP Sheila Amaniyo, urged the government to announce publicly the date and month, when enforcement of these new regulations will start.

The Minister asked the MPs to be part of the entire regulations to ensure that water bodies in their respective areas are protected.

“Laws are passed by Parliament but also implemented in the members’ constituencies. The members of Parliament should be part and parcel of the entire process. We thought after Parliament passed the law in 2023 and was assented to by the President in 2023, many members of Parliament are actually new. They may not know what transpired during the debate, they may not have visited the provisions of the law,” Mr Migadde said.