Bakiza Family Challenges Administration of Late Father’s Estate

The family of the late former CID Director, John Chris Bakiza, has challenged the administration of his late father’s estate, accusing his siblings of failing to disclose his death during succession proceedings.

The dispute is before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kabale, where Bakiza’s daughters, Bella Asiimwe and Brenda Namara, have filed a caveat seeking to stop the appointment of three of their father’s siblings as administrators of the estate of their grandfather, the late Bakiza Erinest.

The three siblings are Bakiza Betty, Bongyeirwe Alice and Nkwasibwe Andrew Bakiza.

In an affidavit supporting the caveat, the two daughters say they only learnt about the succession proceedings after seeing a notice published in the New Vision newspaper on September 15th, 2026.

They say they later obtained a copy of the petition and were shocked to find their late father, John Chris Bakiza, listed as alive and aged 72.

Bakiza died on November 4th, 2023.

The sisters allege that the applicants knew about their brother’s death but did not disclose it to court.

They argue that their father, as a son of the late Erinest Bakiza, had an interest in his father’s estate before his death, and that this interest now forms part of his own estate.

The daughters, who are temporary administrators of their father’s estate, say they want one of them included in the administration of their grandfather’s estate to safeguard their father’s share.

They also claim that their father constructed the family’s village home on his father’s land in Mushenyi B Village, Kabale District.

However, Betty, Alice and Andrew maintain in their application that their father, Bakiza Erinest, died intestate on August 23rd, 2022.

They say a family meeting held in August 2023 selected them as administrators and that they subsequently obtained a certificate of no objection from the Administrator General.

The estate comprises several titled and untitled pieces of land in and around Mushenyi B Village.

The matter remains before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kabale for determination.