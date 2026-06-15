Museveni warns cabinet against mad rush for wealth

President Yoweri Museveni has warned members of his new Cabinet against the mad rush to acquire wealth.

Addressing the ministers during the official opening of the induction retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanz on Monday afternoon, president Museveni said that because acquiring wealth in straight ways is nowadays not easy, some people have yielded to the temptation of stealing, tarnishing the National Resistance Movement (NRM) image.

“It is for instance a mad rush to acquire wealth, some people have resorted to stealing the money which is meant to do something else, and that is the fund from the army resources,” President Museveni said.

Meanwhile the government has developed a set of guidelines that will be consented to by all appointed Ministers, and are to be used as a performance assessment tool during their time in office.

This was revealed by Ms.Lucy Nakyobe, the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet while speaking at the start of the 9-day induction training for all ministers.

“We want to use this opportunity and time we are here to read this rule,understand it and read questions and at the end of it we are going to equate these roles into measurable activities according to our policy statement and we have and example on the ministry of energy,” Ms Nakyobe said.

Also earlier today, the Vice President Jessica Alupo called for unity and collective responsibility among all members of cabinet to ensure effective implementation of government priorities for the transformation of Uganda.

Ms.Alupo reaffirmed Cabinet’s commitment to disciplined leadership, accountability, and zero tolerance to corruption, emphasizing government’s commitment to the National Development Plan and the 2026–2031 development framework, aimed at accelerating Uganda’s transition to upper middle-income status and achieving sustainable economic growth.

“The NRM priority areas include agro-industrialization, tourism development, science, technology and innovation, as well as value addition, export promotion and import substitution”, she said.

The mandatory 9-day induction training for all the 78 newly appointed Ministers that closes on June 23rd is running under the theme; “Leading the government with Integrity, discipline and results: Delivering Uganda to the Upper middle-income status”.

The induction is, among other things; intended to equip all the appointed ministers with leadership capacity and policy orientation required to effectively implement government priorities.

It is also expected to provide a platform for Cabinet members to align their work to national development priorities, government performance targets and strategies to accelerate Uganda’s transition towards upper middle-income status.