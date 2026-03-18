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Muslims urged on timely payment for Zakat al-Fitr

Reporter | March 18, 2026

By Sulaina Nakidde

As Muslims wrap up the holy month of Ramadhan, they have been asked not let their fasting efforts go to waste by reverting to sinful behavior after Eid celebrations.

This comes as Eid al-Fitr 2026 is expected to be celebrated either tomorrow March 19th or Friday March 20th, with confirmation announcement to be made the Director of Sharia later on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to KFM, the Director of Communication, Research and International Relations for Uganda’s Kibuli-based Muslim faction, Dr. Muhammad Kiggundu, has urged believers to continue praying for the country even after Eid.

“I would like to appeal to you, fellow Muslims that the end of a job is paramount and therefore, use these two remaining days to pray to Allah and ask him to accept the duas that you are sending. Ask him to pardon us and provide peace in our country and our families”, said Dr. Kiggundu.

He has also asked Muslims to faithfully honor their Zakat al-Fitr, a charitable obligation in Islam that must be paid by every self-supporting Muslim who has sufficient food for themselves and their dependents before the end of Ramadhan and before Eid prayers.

According to Islamic teachings, Zakat al-Fitr serves to purify the fasting person from idle talk and to alleviate poverty among the community and the timing is before Eid prayers, and can be given in food or monetary equivalent to support the needy.

Dr. Kiggundu has urged believers to watch out for the confirmation moon later this evening.

“This evening, the Director of Sharia will be coming out to give guidance as to when Eid will be performed, and we want to wish you a very good Eid”, he added.

Eiid-Al Fitri marks the end of Ramadhan, Islamic holy month of fasting, prayer and reflection.

 

 

Written by Reporter

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