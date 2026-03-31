Namboole remodeling to cost Shs220bn

By Brian Kawalya

KAMPALA: State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang has confirmed that Phase Two of the remodeling of Mandela National Stadium will cost 60 million US dollars, (approximately Shs223 billion), to meet the Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards.

Mr.Ogwang says government has secured the funds and is finalizing the contract with the UPDF Engineering Brigade, which will undertake the works under supervision of the Ministry of Works. He noted that the current stadium design dates back to the 1970s and must be upgraded to modern standards.

The renovation will also see the addition of about 8,000 seats, although Ogwang admitted that remodeling the existing structure is more complex than building a new stadium.

This comes as Uganda, alongside Kenya and Tanzania, prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations in June next year. However, a recent CAF inspection report indicated that the stadium still has major compliance gaps with required standards.

CAF has recommended extensive upgrades, including partial demolition of the West Stand, structural expansion, and roof replacement.

The 36th edition of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2027) will be hosted jointly by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania from June 19th to July 18th, 2027, marking the first time the tournament is hosted by three countries and the first East African hosting in over 50 years.

It will also mark the 70th anniversary of the tournament and the last one held in an odd-numbered year as CAF plans to switch to a quadrennial schedule starting in 2028.

Written by Reporter