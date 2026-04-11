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Namungoona Kabaka birthday health camp draws hundreds

Reporter | April 11, 2026

By Teddy Nakaliga

KAMPALA: Hundreds of people have gathered at Namungoona Holy Cross Mission Hospital for the health camp organized as part of activities to mark the 71st birthday of the Kabaka of Buganda.

According to Gladys Nalubega, the Hospital Director, the health camp is jointly organized by Buganda kingdom and the Orthodox Church in Namungoona, the official venue for this year’s birthday celebrations.

The Orthodox Church in Namungoona is the official venue for this year’s Kabaka’s birthday celebrations slated for Monday, April 13th, 2026, and preparations are in high gear.

“So far we have reached out to over 300, more are still coming, and this is a very clear signal that people out there have a number of diseases, but because of the huge medical bills that they cannot afford, many opt out, many die, but because of this we are able to come back and be able to treat and live a healthy life. We encourage our other people in the medical fraternity to always give back to these communities”, Ms. Nalubega said.

The health camp precedes the annual Kabaka’s birth day run slated for tomorrow at Lubiri in Mengo.

Thousands are expected to participate in the 13th edition of the Kabaka Birthday Run that will include all race categories, continuing the tradition of using the run as a platform for public health messaging, particularly in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The Run will mark the eve of celebrations for the Kabaka’s birthday, an annual event organized by Buganda Kingdom and various partners.

Israel Kazibwe Kitooke, the Kingdom’s spokesperson says the event is a major cultural and health awareness initiative that attracts thousands of participants from across Uganda including cultural leaders, government officials, and the general public.

This year’s run carries the theme: “Men for Good Health to save the Girl child and End HIV/AIDS by 2030’’, emphasizing the role of men in promoting health, HIV prevention, and protection of the girl child.

 

Written by Reporter

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