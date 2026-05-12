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New government asked to address shortage of health care workers

As the new government takes its first steps today, health experts are asking that it considers increasing the number of Nurses and Midwives to match the growing population.

 

Evelyne Kyomugisha, the Acting Commissioner for Nursing and Midwifery at the ministry of Health says, although the country has registered tremendous improvement in health service delivery, there are also a number of challenges which must be addressed urgently.

 

She says currently, the country requires about 13,000 midwives and 11,000 Nurses to manage Uganda’s growing population which according to the 2024 National Housing and Population Census, stands at 45.9m.

 

“If we can have more midwives to come in the forefront to reach more of these populations in the community, the vision of healthcare that we are waiting to see come 2030 but also in our vision of health service come 2040,’’ Kyomugisha said.  

 

Today’s swearing-in and inauguration of President Museveni is attended by 10 heads of state and scores of other international foreign dignitaries.

 

Held under the theme;; “Protecting the Gains: Making a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status.”, the historic event ushers Museveni into a seventh term, extending his rule to nearly half a century since he first came to power in 1986 as leader of the National Resistance Army.

 

 

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