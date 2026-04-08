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Museveni expected in Kyankwanzi today

Mike Sebalu | April 8, 2026

President Museveni who is also the chairman of the National Resistance Movement -NRM, is this afternoon expected in Kyankwnazi to give a keynote address to a number of legislators from the ruling party including the independent party leaning.

More than 359 newly elected NRM MPs and more than 40 Independent MPs yesterday morning left Kololo ceremonial grounds for the National Leadership Institute where they will spend a week ahead of their swearing in next month.

They’re expected to chart away for the next five year term of president Museveni’s government.

The topic will centre on party direction, party ideology, defence and security, media and communication among others.

The retreat also comes ahead of the President ‘s swearing scheduled for May 12th.

The deputy secretary general of the party Rosemary Namayanja Nsereko, on Monday told KFM that the party would use the retreat to induct and guide the new MPs on the direction of the party among others.

Written by Mike Sebalu

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