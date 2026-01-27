comment
One body retrieved after truck plunges in river Nile at Karuma

Benjamin Ntalo | January 27, 2026

 

By James Owich

Three people are feared to have drown in Karuma Falls after the vehicle they were traveling in lost control and plunged 7 metres into the fast running water.

The incident happened last evening when the driver of a Kiryadongo- bound truck transporting maize lost control and plunged into the river.

David Ongom Mudong, the West Region Police Spokesperson says preliminary findings indicate that the driver of the lkruck registration number UAY 284 Q is suspected to have been intoxicated at the time of the incident.

“It is allegedly that the driver of the vehicle was heavily intoxicated. The owner of the maize tried to stop him not to drive but in vain,” he adds.

He says so far one body has been retrieved.

According to ASP Mudong, the vehicle was loaded with maize from Lelabaro trading Centre in Omoro district.

“The occupants were six in number including the driver at the time the vehicle left Lelabaro, four out of six are said to be loaders and all were residents of Lelabaro trading Centre in Omoro district”, he explained.

This brings to 11, the number of vehicles that have plunged into River Nile at Karuma in the last 15 years.

Written by Benjamin Ntalo

