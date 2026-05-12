Opposition shares mixed reactions over 11th parliament performance 

As members of 12th Parliament prepare to take oath tomorrow, some opposition MPs from the outgoing parliament have expressed mixed opinions about its performance.

This is after the leadership of the 11th parliament claimed a record legislative achievement.

The 11th Parliament (2021–2026), under the leadership of Bukedea district Woman MP Anita Among and Ruhinda North County MP Thomas Tayebwa as her deputy speaker, concluded its term with a high-volume legislative output.

It passed over 140 bills including the Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026, and the Anti-Homosexuality Act, boasting of exceptional efficiency, but critics highlight a perceived lack of independence and weak oversight.

The 11th parliament is also credited for its efforts to move beyond Kampala, holding plenary sessions in Northern Uganda, a move that was aimed at improving its engagement with the electorate.

However, Mukono municipality MP, Betty Nambooze described the 11th parliament as the worst in the history of Uganda.

‘’Eng if the 12th parliament liberates its self, then the 11th parliament will go down as the worst parliament in history since independence, sorry to say this but we have not done enough as an arm of government, because we traded our independence to the executive completely, every time and opportunity presented it to ourselves we wasted it,’’ Nambooze said.

Bbaale County Member of Parliament Charles Tebandeke faults the 11th parliament for lacking in the quality of its debate.

‘’The performance of the 11th parliament cannot give you results when you consider it generally, because it was poor, because their performance is viewed in terms of debates on the floor, performance and their mode of conduct of business and its accountability as well,’’ Tebandeke said.

While outgoing Busiro East County Member of Parliament Medard Ssegona has asked his fellow legislators to apologize to the country.

‘’We have done what we have been able to do, we do not want to compare it to another parliament because we had different challenges, whatever we have been able to achieve, we thank God, whatever we failed we should apologize to the country,’’ Segona said.