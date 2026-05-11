menu Home chevron_right

Outgoing Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago hands over Office

Kampala Capital City outgoing Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago on May 11, formally handed over office to his successor, Eng. Ronald Balimwezo, ending his turbulent 15-year tenure marked by political battles, governance disputes and urban reform campaigns.

 

Lukwago, a lawyer by profession and politician was elected as the first Lord Mayor of the reorganized Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) on January 15, 2011, and has subsequently served multiple terms, winning re-election in 2016 and 2021.

 

On November 25, 2013, he was impeached by KCCA councillors, but was subsequently reinstated by the High Court shortly after.

 

He was re-elected in 2016 (with 82% of the vote) and again in January 2021, winning his third term with a significant margin as the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate.

 

Prior to becoming Mayor, he served as the Member of Parliament for Kampala Central from 2006 to 2011.

 

As of early 2026, Lukwago has been a dominant figure in Kampala’s political scene for over a decade.

 

Speaking at the handover ceremony at City Hall in Kampala, Lukwago said his administration prioritized accountability, social justice, proper planning and transparency.

 

“Throughout my tenure, I have spared no effort in institutionalizing mechanisms of guaranteeing accountable governance and administration notwithstanding the fact that the corruption perception index in KCCA slightly improved,” he said

 

 

 

  • Latest news
    Thumbnail
    Insurers turn to digital technology to tap informal sector market
    Moses Ndhaye | May 12, 2026
    Thumbnail
    AU commends Museveni for promoting peace
    Mike Sebalu | May 12, 2026
    Thumbnail
    President Museveni is sworn-in
    Mike Sebalu | May 12, 2026
    Thumbnail
    New government asked to address shortage of health care workers
    Moses Ndhaye | May 12, 2026
    Thumbnail
    City Oilers confirm third signing
    Reporter | May 12, 2026

    •  KFM - NATION MEDIA GROUP

    This area can contain widgets, menus, shortcodes and custom content. You can manage it from the Customizer, in the Second layer section.

     

     

     

    Go to album
    • cover play_circle_filled

      01. The Grind with Patrick Kamara hosts Hon Dr Perez Ahabwe
      Patrick Kamara hosts Hon Dr Perez Ahabwe

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind-Kamara hosts Hon. Lydia Wanyoto Mutende

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind-Kamara hosts Hon. Yusuf Nsibambi

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind-Patrick Kamara Hosts Hon. Princess Persis Namuganza

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Patrick Kamara hosts Dr. Akankwasah Barirega

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Patrick Kamara Hosts Mpuuga

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Patrick Kamara hosts Most Rev. Henry Luke Orombi

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Patrick Kamara hosts Erias Lukwago

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind – Kamara hosts Dr. Aisha Biyinzika Kasolo

    • cover play_circle_filled

      The Grind with Kamara hosts Eng. David Luyimbazi

    play_arrow skip_previous skip_next volume_down
    playlist_play