Outgoing Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago hands over Office

Kampala Capital City outgoing Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago on May 11, formally handed over office to his successor, Eng. Ronald Balimwezo, ending his turbulent 15-year tenure marked by political battles, governance disputes and urban reform campaigns.

Lukwago, a lawyer by profession and politician was elected as the first Lord Mayor of the reorganized Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) on January 15, 2011, and has subsequently served multiple terms, winning re-election in 2016 and 2021.

On November 25, 2013, he was impeached by KCCA councillors, but was subsequently reinstated by the High Court shortly after.

He was re-elected in 2016 (with 82% of the vote) and again in January 2021, winning his third term with a significant margin as the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate.

Prior to becoming Mayor, he served as the Member of Parliament for Kampala Central from 2006 to 2011.

As of early 2026, Lukwago has been a dominant figure in Kampala’s political scene for over a decade.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at City Hall in Kampala, Lukwago said his administration prioritized accountability, social justice, proper planning and transparency.

“Throughout my tenure, I have spared no effort in institutionalizing mechanisms of guaranteeing accountable governance and administration notwithstanding the fact that the corruption perception index in KCCA slightly improved,” he said