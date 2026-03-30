Police records reduction in crime rate -2025 report

KAMPALA: The Police has recorded a 10.2 percent reduction in the crimes committed in 2025 compared to 2024.

According to the 2025 Police annual crime report released on Monday morning in Kampala, a total of 195,764 cases were reported last year, compared to the 218,000 cases that were reported in 2024.

According to the Director Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) Mr.Tom Magambo, over the last four years, Police has seen a cumulative reduction in the number of reported cases.

He told reporters during the official launch of the crime report at the Police headquarters in Naguru that a total of 115,301 cases were submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Out of these, 79,291 were taken to court, achieving over 31,700 convictions.

“Now let’s talk briefly about the individual cases. Thefts. Last year we registered 56,360 cases of theft. While this number is high for us it was again a reduction. So you realize that slowly there is some work being done while we are not yet where we want to be but clearly some gradual process of reducing the crime has been registered. On assaults we registered 26,366 which was also a decline compared to the 29,580 which we registered in 2024”, he said.

Mr.Magambo added, “This gave us a percentage of 10.8 percent. On sex related offenses we also see that we registered 12,500 no 606 cases which represents 6.4 percent of the overall registered crimes. Now in our view this reduced”.

“The10.2% decrease of crimes reported, these doesn’t mean a tall that, we are very happy, when we see some incidents that are isolated, I want to assure you that, we are doing everything to see that we completely take this figure down,” Mr.Magambo stressed.

However, Stephen Tanui the Director police Fire prevention and rescue services said, the Directorate registered a total of 1,310 cases in 2025, compared to 1595 cases in 2024, making a 17.9% decrease.

He says a total of 1,000 cases were reported in 2025, compared1280 reported in 2024. Of these 310 were special rescues.

Speaking at the same event, the Inspector General of police, Mr.Abas Byakagaba is optimistic that sub-county policing model is yelling results in curbing crime rates across the country.

Byakagaba stressed that, they have so far covered about 56% of the counties in 2025. With efforts being made to cover all sub-counties including providing them with irrelevant resources.

He says, there has also been an upward increased use of effective utilization of force multiplies especially CCTV, F9 services, Forensic, better equipment’s and other IT related solutions.

He further said that, the implementation of the sub-county policing model has given police a mileage over crime, adding that, the initiative has enabled police extend services closure to the communities.

“I would like to note that, this is still work in progress, we are not yet fully to all the sun-counties in the country, and l believe once we get there, we shall have a better crime report in the years to come,”

Meanwhile, following the recent road crashes across the country, the Police under the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety has registered a total of 322,441 cases in 2025, compared to 426,432 cases in 2024, marking a 24.4% decrease of road crashes in 2025.

A total of 26,044 road crashes were reported to the Police. Of these, 4,602 were fatal, 13,563 were serious, and 7,879 were minor.

Speaking at the annual Crime report 2025 launch on March, 30th 2026, in Kampala, the Director Traffic and Road Safety, Mr. Lawrence Niwabiine attributed the crashes to careless overtaking among others.

“Last year, we registered unique accidents and notable one was the kiryandongo Bus crash, were we lost 44 persons and 66 were injured, it was tragedy,” Mr. Niwabiine said.

He also cautioned the public to be mindful whenever using the roads to avoid such incidents.

Written by Barbra Anyait