Preparations for Ggaba mobile court session underway

Preparations are in full gear for the first-ever Mobile High Court session to be held in Kampala, on Monday in Kampala’s Makindye Division in Ggaba.

Working on the directive of President Museveni after the arrest of Christopher Okello Onyum, a prime suspect in Ggaba murder case where 4 toddlers were murdered in cold blood.

According to a stamen from the Judiciary, this sitting will take place at the Ggaba Community Church grounds.

The session will handle the case of Christopher Okello Onyum, the prime suspect in the Ggaba toddler killings, who was committed to the High Court to stand trial on four counts of murder.

The matter will be heard by Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha.

Yesterday, the Deputy Registrar of the Criminal Division, His Worship Twakyire Samuel, chaired a preparatory meeting in Ggaba to coordinate arrangements for the special court sitting.

The directions provide a formal legal framework for courts to sit outside designated court premises where circumstances so require, in order to enhance access to justice, improve efficiency in case disposal, and respond to unique situational demands.

This initiative is part of the Judiciary’s broader transformation agenda aimed at taking judicial services closer to the people, particularly in matters of high public interest or where the interests of justice necessitate proceedings being conducted within the affected community.

The tragic incident that occurred on April 2nd, 2026, at the Ggaba Early Childhood Development Program in Kampala saw the killing of four children aged between one and three years identified as Ryan Odeke, Gideon Eteku, Ignatius Sserwange and Alungat Kaise.

Written by Mike Sebalu