President Museveni expected in Kalangala today

Campaigns for Kalangala District Woman Member of Parliament end today with President Museveni who doubles as the ruling national party chairperson Yoweri Museveni expected in the district to canvas votes for the party flag bearer Ms.Idah Nabayiga ahead of June 24 elections.

This bi-election attracted five candidates including the National Unity Platform’s Ms.Irene Nampala.

Others are Ms.Hellen Nagawa, Ms. Sharifa Babirye and Agnes Nassuuna, all independents.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Hellen Nakimuli in April this year.

Speaking to KFM in a telephone interview on Monday morning, NRM deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja said the new strategy of door-do-door grassroots mobilization has generated massive support for the party and the candidate.

“We Appreciate the people of Kalangalan because from the time of nomination, they showed us massive support to our candidate, and today we are closing the rally by welcoming the president of Uganda and we are optimistic that we will win the elections,” Ms Namayanja said.

The opposition NUP leadership in Kalangala district has also expressed optimism, though some have complained of alleged voter intimidation and bribery by the rival camp, a claim that has vehemently been denied by the NRM leaders.

According to the 2024 Census report, Kalangala District has 7 Sub-Counties, 17 Parishes and 97 villages with a population of 74,411 people according to the census 2024.

⁠In the 2021 Presidential elections, Kalangala had 35,465 registered voters, out of these, 19,741 (55.7%) voted.

In the 2026 Presidential elections, Kalangala had 42,435 voters and out of these, 20,003 (47.14%) voted.