President Museveni is sworn-in

President Museveni has today taken the mantle for a new term in office, stretching his reign for a seventh term at a colourful event held at Kololo Independence Grounds presided over by the Chief Justice Dr. Flavian Zeija.

Held under the theme; “Protecting the Gains: Making a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status”, the historic event ushers Museveni into a seventh term, extending his rule to nearly half a century since he first came to power in 1986 as leader of the National Resistance Army.

This followed his overwhelming victory in the January 15th elections. The Electoral Commission declared president Museveni winner of the January 15th elections with over 7.9 million votes, representing 71.6% of the total votes cast, against his closest challenger, the opposition National Unity Platform candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi’s 2.7 million votes, accounting for 24.7%.

The Electorate Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama unveiled the President-Elect before he handed him to the Chief Justice Dr Flavia Zeija to administer the oaths

“Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the electoral commission, to introduce to you the president-elect, the one who out of eight candidates and the people of Uganda preferred , Yoweri TubuhaburwaKaguta Museveni’’, Byabakama said.

The president then took the Oath of Allegiance pledging loyalty to the Republic of Uganda and to protect the Constitution, and the Oath of President committing to the faithful execution of presidential duties, the promotion of welfare of Ugandans, and upholding the law of the land

“I Yoweri Tubuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni swear in the name of the Almighty God that I shall faithfully exercise the function of the, i shall uphold, preserve protect the constitution of Uganda and observe the laws of uganda and that i shall promote the welfare of the people of Uganda, so help me God,” Museveni swears.

Delivering his inaugural speech President Museveni said that there will be no more excuses from Ugandans who fail to take advantage of the existing fully funded government programs all geared towards prosperity.

Museveni said programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM), Operation Wealth Creation, and Youth Livelihood Programs among others are only in Uganda and programs are not in other countries, they are not in any other African country.

“No more excuses, these programs are not in other countries they are here in Uganda in every parish and every constituency in UDB, if anybody is diverting the money, you since 1986 are empowered to deal with him\her because of the democratic local councils where you are the one electing the leaders,” Museveni said.

Regarding agriculture, Museveni asked Ugandans to protect the environment and particularly conserve wetlands and forest cover.

Especially for agriculture, we need to protect our environment, We need our wetlands for both our rain and irrigation, We need our forests for the rain and protecting the catchment areas of the river systems.

The Elegon, the Rwenzori, the Mavera systems, the Seziwara Rwajari systems, the Mayanja Kafurugogo systems and River Kajera systems. All the rice growing and potato growing in the swamps must stop. Where the terrain allows, we repress rice growing with fish farming at the edge of the swamp, which is more profitable”, Museveni added.

The Chairperson African Union and president of Burundi, Évariste Ndayishimiye delivered a speech on behalf of the visiting heads of state.

“At this occasion, I would like to pay special tribute to your valuable contribution to the restoration and the consolidation of peace in Burundi. At a critical moment in our history, your leadership, wisdom and personal commitment played a decisive role in supporting dialogue, reconciliation and stability in the country. We always remember with gratitude your tireless efforts in favour of peace, not only within our borders but throughout the great lake region”,Ndayishimiye said.

Hundreds of guests including at least 10 heads of state and representatives of seven other leaders have convened at Kololo ceremonial grounds to witness the president’s swearing-in and inauguration.

Those present were the presidents of Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Ethiopia, Togo, and South Sudan among others.

The day’s parade commanded by Brigadier General JohnBosco Asinguza deputized by Colonel Stuart Agaba comprises of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF), Uganda Police Force and Uganda Prisons Service displayed arms of UPDF’s Paratrooper formation, Field Artillery Division, Motorized Infantry Division and Anti-Aircraft.

First, was the UPDF Airforce Mi 17 helicopter carrying the National Flag, followed by Spiral formation 172 Aircrafts, Eagle Formation Caravan 208 and Tiger Sukhoi 30 fighter jet and the Brass band for the day commanded by Colonel Moses Ssentongo are part of the broad squad exhibiting at the parade square.