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Retired Supreme Court judge Nshiimye is dead

Ruth Anderah | April 3, 2026

KAMPALA: The judiciary in Uganda is mourning the passing of retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Augustine Nshiimye.

According to the Judiciary spokesperson, James Ereemye Mawanda, Justice Nshiimye passed away earlier today at his home in Kampala.

Friday Kasibante, one of the family members, has said that they plan to hold a meeting at the deceased’s home along Mawanda Road in Kampala this afternoon to discuss funeral arrangements.

Justice Nshiimye served on the Supreme Court of Uganda until his retirement, earning recognition as a seasoned legal professional with a long-standing career in public service.

Before joining the bench in 2008, he was actively involved in politics and was one of the founding members of the ruling National Resistance Movement party.

He also served as Member of Parliament for Mityana South and later as Minister of State for Regional Cooperation.

Further details regarding his death and burial arrangements are expected to be communicated in due course.

May his soul rest in peace.

Written by Ruth Anderah

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