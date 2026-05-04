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Six killed in Nwoya bus accident

By Daniel Ojara

Six people have died, and several others have been injured following a collision between a Nile Star Bus registration number UBP 736U and a trailer truck Registration Number SSD 498C, that was transporting fish to Nwoya district.

 

The 2am crash occurred at Purongo Town Council in Nwoya district, along the Pakwach-Olwiyo-Karuma Highway.

 

The bus was transporting about 67 passengers from Arua to Kampala, while the lorry was reportedly destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

 

Nwoya LC5 Chairperson, Emmanuel Orach has described the incident as horrific, saying some victims have been rushed to Anaka General Hospital in Anaka Town Council with plans to refer the critically injured to St Mary`s Hospital Lacor in Gulu City for further management.

 

Nwoya Resident District Commissioner, Christopher Omara, confirms the six deaths and 14 admissions at Anaka General Hospital.

 

He attributes the crash to reckless driving and says more updates will be provided soon.

 

However, one of the managers of Nilestar Bus, who spoke on condition of anonymity, put the deaths at four, noting that they died on the spot.

 

”Actually, currently we have 4 people who died on the spot, then there are 13 who are injured and rushed to Kiryandongo Hospital, but the rest are okay, and they have proceeded to Kampala. We provided an alternative bus to bring them. The source told this publication on Monday morning.

 

Adding, ”The incident happened at around 2am, and our bus collided with a truck, it happened before reaching Olwiyo. We currently don`t have details of the deceased persons but the police men are at the scene, and they will give us information. This bus was from Arua, and it had 67 occupants.”

 

Police Spokesperson for Aswa West, David Ongom Mudong, has confirmed the incident but says details were still lacking.

 

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